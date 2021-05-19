Some creeks and bayous in the Baton Rouge region are rising after recent massive rains, but they are are not likely to catastrophically overflow, forecasters say.

If more heavy rain comes, however, the problem could worsen.

Persistent winds out of the south are exacerbating high tides in the Lake Pontchartrain Basin, which has slowed the drainage of heavy rainfall that hit the Baton Rouge region late Monday and early Tuesday.

That has backed up Bayou Manchac and some of its tributaries to the north. The bayou has flooded Old Perkins Road near Airline Highway, causing major traffic problems.

National Weather Service forecasters are concerned about what the next round of heavy rain might bring for the region Wednesday afternoon and night.

Christopher Bannan, a lead forecaster with the Weather Service office in Slidell, said the heaviest rain band appears to be headed away from the core of Baton Rouge and toward Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes late Wednesday. But a shift of just 20 miles west could mean more problems for Baton Rouge, he said.

"And that's the problem, with all those little creeks, Bayou Fountain, Bayou Manchac area, because they're not going down (fast enough), if we get another round of heavy rain, that's going to cause pretty significant problems again," Bannan said.

Currently, river forecasts for the Amite and Manchac have then going down and not hitting levels that are expected to cause significant flooding, if any. But a shift in the intensity of rain could change that, Bannan explained.

Worries about high water in Manchac, which drains much of south Baton Rouge through a series of creeks and bayous, has prompted renewed conflict between Iberville and city-parish officials.

Iberville Parish is setting up water-inflated, fabric dams to prevent water from overtopping a road along the southern side of the bayou.

The road serves as a levee that keeps the bayou in its banks up to a certain height. City-parish officials believe the dams, known as AquaDams, could cause flooding in East Baton Rouge if water gets high enough.

The Old Perkins Road bridge over Manchac in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes was closed Wednesday due to high water in the bayou.

Bannan said that, though Manchac is less than a foot from its all-time record at Alligator Bayou -- the record was set in the August 2016 flood -- the waters appear to be plateauing.

As one sign of the backwater effects, Bannan noted, water levels in Bayou Fountain have started creeping back up after dropping sharply.

Weather Service gauges show other south Baton Rouge waterways — Ward's Creek, Dawson Creek and Claycut Bayou — have all dropped sharply since peaking after the heavy rains earlier this week and don't appear to be rising again.

Drainage in the Baton Rouge area is largely tied to the flow of creeks, bayous and rivers in the Amite River Basin to the east, not the Mississippi River to the west. The lower portion of the Amite basin -- where essentially the final drainage outlet for the capital area is located -- is subject to winds and tides in Lakes Maurepas and Pontchartrain.

The wrong combination of wind and tide in those lakes can cause drainage in the Amite River to slow and eventually cause backwater effects upstream.

Bannan underscored how wind, tide and where Mother Nature decides to drop the most rain affected the nature of flood events.

He noted that that had the most intense part of Monday's and Tuesday rains not fallen directly over eastern East Baton Rouge and northern and western Ascension -- where 13 or more inches fell -- but about 40 miles to the north, that water would have been forced to travel through more of the waterways that feed the Amite and likely created far worse flooding impacts on the region.