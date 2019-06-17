Heavy rains earlier this month that had streets, homes and vehicles awash with water, killed one person and spun off six tornadoes in the region ended up flooding 194 buildings and 111 automobiles in East Baton Rouge Parish, a new batch of damage assessments show.

The assessments were released Monday as Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome attempts to find at least $40 million the city-parish needs to begin hooking into $225 million in federal funds earmarked for flood control projects across the parish.

“I understand the sense of urgency and concern around this issue of flooding and water management, which has been a priority and will remain a priority for my administration until it’s resolved," Broome said.

The self-submitted surveys provide a first look at the damage from the June 6 storm that dropped 7 inches of rain across parts of the parish. Some of the rain occurred in intense, short bursts. As much as 4.5 inches fell within 45 minutes in the Kenilworth area, overwhelming drainage infrastructure, parish officials said.

Rowdy Gaudet, city-parish assistant chief administrator officer, said the new assessments reported flooding in pockets around downtown, in Mid-City, in the Shenandoah area, and around where Airline Highway and Interstate 110 meet.

City-parish officials asked residents to submit the damage reports through online and paper form distributed earlier this month.

In addition to the 305 assessments for home and automobile flooding, residents submitted another 127 damage assessments among a variety of categories. The largest of the remainder was unspecified "structural damage," totaling 73 reports, a city-parish tally shows.

In its effort to find a solution that could prevent future flash flooding, Broome said, her administration is working to secure more than $65 million in matching funds needed to tap into more than $255 million in federal funding from the Army Corps of Engineers.

The city-parish plans to use the funding for its Flood Control Project, the long-gestating initiative that involves cleaning out and improving the five main drainage canals in the parish: Blackwater Bayou, Ward’s Creek, Jones Creek, Beaver Bayou and Bayou Fountain.

The project has been held up for decades due to lack of funding.

Broome said she has been in talks with the governor for the past year to find the matching funds.

"Immediately, when I sign that agreement, I need to have $40 million in matching funds up front," the mayor-president said Monday. The remaining $25 million can be paid over a 30-year period.

Broome said the city-parish doesn’t have the wiggle room in its coffers to afford even the $40 million. And she’s hesitant to issue bonds to cover the remaining balance on the match because that would increase the city-parish’s indebtedness.

Metro Councilman Trae Welch said Monday the hiccup over the earmarked federal funding is a problem state and city-parish leaders should be solving instead of discussing.

"Whatever it takes to get it done needs to happen," Welch said.

Because the Metro Council has already adopted the budget for this fiscal year, Welch said, Broome would have to make a request to allocate any money from the city-parish’s budget this year to use for the match.

But Broome said that’s not an option because she already knows the city-parish doesn’t have the money it needs upfront.

"Forty million dollars is a lot of money," she said.

And it would be illegal for the city-parish to dip into any other dedicated tax revenue source for the money, she added.

Welch said state leaders could put their heads together as well since they could supplement the matching funds the city-parish needs.

“This to me is more of an immediate concern,” he said. “If that means cutting other programs, we have to figure out what that looks like.”

Broome said a solution is imminent, noting she has meetings set up soon with the governor and U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, who helped secure the funding from the Corps.

“My ultimate goal is to get the match funded at 100 percent so we can be fiscally responsible,” she said. “We’re looking for alternative funding sources. I'm not trying to pass the buck on this.”