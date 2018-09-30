Is it legal for official police vehicles to park in a marked fire zone in a nonemergency situation? Regardless of the legality, does the Baton Rouge Police Department have a policy regarding parking official police vehicles in a marked fire zone in a nonemergency situation? Also, what is the BRPD policy on leaving the engine running in a parked, unattended police vehicle?
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don A. Coppola Jr. says: "In nonemergency situations, police vehicles should park in legal designated parking areas. Although vehicles should be turned off, there are situations where they are required to continue running."
Coppola also notes that on the Police Department's website — brla.gov/203/Police-Department — there's a complaint form civilians can submit if they see something amiss with a BRPD employee.
The website notes: "Upon receiving your complaint, the Internal Affairs Investigation will review, classify and process the complaint. An investigator may contact you and obtain a tape-recorded statement of your complaint. The investigator will ask you to provide as much detailed information as possible regarding the incident. If you were involved in or witnessed the incident, this information will be extremely important to the investigation.
"The investigator will contact all available witnesses, including police officers, examine all relevant evidence, and gather all information pertinent to each allegation. If for any reason there is a lengthy delay in the investigation you will be notified as to when you can expect to receive the results. After all allegations have been fully investigated, the Chief of Police will determine what action, if any, should be taken to resolve the complaint."
Problem solved
The traffic signal at North Boulevard and Eugene Street is not visible due to low-hanging tree limbs, which obstruct the view of eastbound vehicles on North Boulevard. The trees are lovely but shouldn’t they be trimmed? This is an accident waiting to happen, especially if traffic increases at this intersection due to construction on Government Street.
"We appreciate the notice of the low-hanging tree limbs," says Fred Raiford, the city-parish's transportation and drainage director. "The tree limbs have been cut, and the motoring public can see the signal in all directions."