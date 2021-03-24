ACY — A 55-year-old St. Amant woman was killed in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in a sharp curve along La. 22 in lower Ascension Parish, Louisiana State Police said.
Kimberly Main had been headed east on La. 22 at La. 937 near Acy shortly before 2 p.m. when Brant Cedotal crossed the center line of the highway in his 2004 Dodge pickup, which was headed west, troopers said.
After the Chevrolet Camaro that Main was driving was hit by the Dodge truck, the car was then hit by a second pickup also headed east on La. 22, troopers said in a statement late Tuesday.
All three drivers were wearing their seatbelts.
Cedotal and the driver of the second pickup, a 2020 GMC Sierra, were not injured, troopers said.
Main had serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where she later died, trooper said.
Troopers said they don't know why Cedotal, 17, of St. Amant, crossed the centerline.
Troopers took toxicology samples from all three drivers for analysis as part of the investigation into the crash.
Troopers did not say late Tuesday whether any counts were filed against any of the drivers involved.