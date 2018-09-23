On Essen Lane (La. 3064 North) approaching Jefferson Highway coming off the overpass, the interstate signs on the right are nearly totally hidden by overgrown plants. What good are the signs if no one can see them?
Bill Grass, public information officer, with the state Department of Transportation and Development, tells us, "This vegetation is on the schedule to be cut. The cutting should happen within the next couple of weeks."
What happened to this light?
Approaching the Picardy Avenue traffic light going north on Essen: Before the road widening, the left turn was first when the light turned green for Essen Lane, then after the arrow went out, the light was still green, allowing left turns when traffic cleared. Now when the arrow goes out, a red light appears which does not allow turning once the traffic clears. Adding to that, the left turn arrow does not always come on when it is supposed to, sometimes when cars are waiting. Which means you have to sit through another entire light cycle.
City-parish Chief Traffic Engineer Ingolf A. Partenheimer gives this explanation: "The protected permitted operation was probably revised to a protected only (green arrow) operation due to the number of accidents during the permitted phase (green ball).
"The detection cameras should work all of the time; however, there are incidents where they don’t. If you pull up past the stop bar and then back up, they will ignore you as you were moving in the wrong direction and they think you are a shadow from the next lane. If it happens regularly, please call (225) 389-2170 and report it. The Advanced Management Center can diagnosis the problem remotely at this location."