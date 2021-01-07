Lawyers for the city of Baton Rouge want a judge to relocate the upcoming trial in the Alton Sterling wrongful death lawsuit to another parish, arguing that the local jury pool has been poisoned by media coverage and recent protests over police brutality.

The motion to switch venues was filed shortly after The Advocate reported in November that the city-parish had offered a $2.5 million settlement to Sterling's five children, who lost their father in a 2016 police shooting that ignited protests nationwide and continues to divide the city today.

The offer came after the Metro Council, which had repeatedly debated the merits of a taxpayer-funded settlement, rejected a $5 million proposal recommended by a mediator selected by the city-parish.

In a memo filed before Judge William Morvant in the 19th Judicial District Court, the city's attorneys argue the disclosure of the $2.5 million offer incorrectly implied an "admission of liability" on their part which could bias a jury against them.

They're asking that the trial — currently scheduled for March 1 — be moved to a parish with a "similar ethnic mix for a jury pool" that's outside of The Advocate's primary area of circulation. They suggested Claiborne, Morehouse, St. James, St. John the Baptist or Tensas parishes.

Parish Attorney Andy Dotson also cited this summer's Black Lives Matter protests as potentially damaging to the case and asked that the trial take place in a parish that didn't experience demonstrations against police misconduct.

The city's attorneys have repeatedly complained about the media's coverage of the pending lawsuit and have accused the plaintiff's attorneys of attempting to try the case "in the court of public opinion."

They successfully lobbied Morvant on Nov. 9 to issue a "gag order" prohibiting participants in the case from speaking to the press on issues that are not of public record.

In the most recent filing, Dotson asked Morvant to find the plaintiff's attorneys in contempt of court for violating that order, alleging without evidence that The Advocate relied on them as its source when reporting on the $2.5 million offer of settlement.

Brandon Decuir, one of several attorneys representing Sterling's children, did not immediately return calls seeking comment on the change of venue request.

A change in venue is more often associated with criminal cases and is "almost unheard of" when it comes to civil cases, Dotson acknowledged in his memo to the court. Still, Dotson said a fair and impartial trial is no longer possible in East Baton Rouge Parish given the publicity the case has garnered.

Sterling, a 37-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by a police officer in the summer of 2016 during an altercation outside the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive. The lawsuit, filed in 2017, alleges that the shooting exemplified longstanding problems of racist attitudes and excessive force among Baton Rouge police officers.

It also argues that the officer who fired the shots, Blane Salamoni, violated Sterling's constitutional rights and that BRPD and the city of Baton Rouge were negligent in their hiring and training practices.

Video footage of the brief encounter shows Salamoni tackling Sterling, struggling to gain control of his arm, yelling that Sterling had a gun, and then firing his own weapon, all in rapid succession. That chain of events is what led state and federal prosecutors to decide against pressing charges against either officer, though BRPD internal investigators concluded Salamoni had used excessive force.

Morvant recently rejected a motion filed by Salamoni's attorneys to throw out the case against him, noting that it'll be up to a 12-member jury to decide whether his actions were reasonable. Morvant previously dismissed Howie Lake II, another officer at the scene, from the case.

On Monday morning, Morvant will consider the motion to move venues alongside a number of other outstanding legal questions.

That includes a motion by Salamoni's attorneys to clarify whether the city will be on the hook for any damages assessed against Salamoni. The police union's contract says the city will indemnify officers sued in connection with activities occurring during their employment.

The city's lawyers are also asking Morvant to decide whether there will be a cap on payouts if a jury decides that the city is liable for the wrongful death and survival action claims lodged against them. They argue that the maximum payout is $1 million, and said clarity on the issue could assist in settling the matter. The plaintiff's attorneys replied that such a ruling on caps is premature.

The results of Monday's hearing are sure to linger regardless of their result.

Council Member Chauna Banks is set to introduce an item at the council's meeting next Wednesday to discuss the proposed change of venue. An outspoken supporter of settling the case, Banks said she was blindsided by the city's motion, and said council members should have first been notified.

"How is it that you try to do something as serious as changing the venue without consulting your clients?" Banks said in an interview.