More than two years after a jury on a 10-2 vote found him guilty of second-degree murder, a judge handed down a mandatory life sentence to an Ascension Parish man convicted in a fatal 2012 shooting after a brawl between Gonzales and Donaldsonville youths.

Before the sentencing earlier this month in Gonzales, defense attorneys for Nathan Curry had been seeking a new trial for months. They discovered after the February 2016 trial that a former jail cellmate of Curry's allegedly heard him confess to the slaying.

At trial, prosecutors had accused Curry, 25, formerly of 917 Carlos St., Gonzales, of firing into a car carrying youths primarily from Donaldsonville who were fleeing the fight on March 10, 2012. One of the shots killed Davonne Solomon, an 18-year-old Donaldsonville native who was living in Vacherie at the time.

Tyler Cavalier, spokesman for the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, said Tuesday that Curry's alleged jailhouse confession was not used at trial. Instead, prosecutors put on three witnesses who said they saw Curry fire the gun, though the gun was never found.

In post-conviction court papers, defense attorney Peter John argued that knowledge of the inmate's allegations about Curry's alleged confession could have affected plea negotiations before trial. At one point, Curry was offered a manslaughter plea and no more than 40 years in prison, according to a personal memo John filed in court papers.

In July, 23rd Judicial District Judge Alvin Turner Jr. rejected John's arguments, leading to the judge handing down the mandatory life sentence on Aug. 21.

Curry's life sentence on the conviction comes just months before Louisiana voters will be asked whether to end non-unanimous criminal jury verdicts.

The measure is on the ballot Nov. 6. Louisiana is one of two states that still allow non-unanimous convictions.