A new city-parish administrator has been named to oversee East Baton Rouge's social programs.
Pamela Ravare-Jones will serve as assistant chief administrative officer in charge of the city-parish's Division of Human Development & Services, Employ BR, Juvenile Services and Human Resources, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office announced on Tuesday.
She replaces Tamiara Wade, who will transition to head of Juvenile Services and continue to oversee the Women's Advancement Commission, the release states.
Ravare-Jones comes from the Association of Latino Professionals for America, where she served as the organization's national chief operating officer.
She holds a bachelor's degree from Southern University, a master's in business administration from LSU and a doctorate of business administration from California Intercontinental University. Broome said Ravare-Jones would bring "a fresh perspective and a wealth of business acumen" to the administration.
“I feel incredibly honored to accept this appointment within city government, returning to East Baton Rouge Parish to contribute my skills and talents ensuring efficiency and effectiveness across departments. ... I look forward to playing a vital role in continuing the progression of strategic results as a member of Mayor Broome’s senior staff,” Ravare-Jones wrote in a statement.
She is the second new assistant chief administrative officer hired this year. In January, Broome created a fourth position and hired former Georgia-Pacific executive Kelvin Hill to oversee public works.