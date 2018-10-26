Friends and family of Buddy Amoroso have memorialized his legacy in a Facebook page titled "Remembering Councilman Buddy Amoroso."

They're also auctioning off a pair of tickets to the LSU–Alabama game next weekend to raise money toward covering Amoroso's campaign debt.

Mike Smith, a close friend of the family and public relations consultant, said he's organizing the auction. He said the tickets were a gift from another friend who wanted to help following Amoroso's tragic death from a bicycle accident in June.

Smith said he's hoping to raise more than $2,000 in the auction, which will give people a chance to "honor Buddy's work" and win some great seats to one of LSU football's biggest games of the season. Their face value is $125 each.

People wishing to place a bid can do so by visiting the "Remembering Councilman Buddy Amoroso" Facebook page and clicking the link Smith has posted for bidding.

"On Thursday before Buddy was killed, the two of us agreed to meet for lunch the following week," Smith wrote in the post. "We were planning a fundraising event to retire his campaign debt and had planned to discuss it. That meeting never happened, but our efforts continue."

Smith said most of the debt — about $13,000 — resulted from Buddy loaning personal money to his campaign.

"He donated a lot of time and effort to his campaigns," Smith said. "I made a promise to do whatever I could to help. … By retiring his debt I hope we can fulfill that promise."