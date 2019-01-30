Transit leaders have decided on a route for the express bus designed to connect north and south Baton Rouge, and one major thoroughfare on the line may be put on a road diet like the one for Government Street.

Bus rapid transit, or BRT, was originally designed to run along Plank Road. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome decided not to pursue the proposed trolley between downtown and LSU. Instead, she's sought to put an express bus on the route and connect the line with the Plank Road segment. The Capital Area Transit System will operate the BRT.

At a recent public meeting, officials shared their proposed route and confirmed they would prefer to connect the northern and southern portions via a jog down Florida Boulevard. Residents have until Feb. 15 to submit comments on the project by emailing lmaloneymujica@hntb.com.

Engineers are confident in their route, but the public can still weigh in on the locations for stops and amenities like onboard wireless internet or bike-share opportunities at stops, said Bryan Jones, associate vice president of consulting firm HNTB.

There will also be talk of changes to the roads themselves.

The city-parish plans to take over maintenance of Plank Road from the state in the coming years. That means residents will have a say in how the road looks, like if traffic lanes should be narrowed or removed to make more room for sidewalks and bike lanes.

"Now is the time to have the conversation," Jones said.

A similar road diet is being implemented along Government Street, which is also part of the parish's road transfer agreement with the state. In exchange for handing off maintenance to East Baton Rouge, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development must first refurbish the roads so they're in good condition. The state will also owe East Baton Rouge about $72 million in transportation credit, some of which could be put toward Plank Road projects.

The parish Redevelopment Authority is targeting the corridor for investment, so city-parish officials need to decide how the road itself would play a role. In addition to a potential road diet, people like Jones, CATS CEO Bill Deville and city-parish transportation director Fred Raiford are considering new traffic signals, pedestrian crossings and drainage improvements.

DOTD is waiting to see how the city-parish wants to proceed before fixing up Plank Road. The state doesn't want to patch it at four lanes if the city-parish then decides to slim it to three lanes, Raiford explained.

Meanwhile, the Plank portion of BRT should be up and running by the end of the year, Deville said. CATS's timetable for the express route got pushed back several months when the city-parish decided to tie the old tram route into BRT.

Engineers will send a grant application to the Federal Transit Administration around Labor Day, Jones said. However, it will take until at least 2020 to see if federal money gets appropriated to build the southern stretch of the route, he said.

CATS also wants to run an express line farther down Florida Boulevard, but spokeswoman Amie McNaylor said the agency is still exploring the feasibility of such a line, and authorities aren't sure what the line may look like or how far east it may extend.