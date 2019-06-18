DONALDSONVILLE — The Sunshine Bridge will have short-term, intermittent closures for four hours late Thursday, so state highway workers can inspect damage from a tanker ship crash over the weekend.

Only one direction of traffic will be closed at a time Thursday, briefly, between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m., state highway officials said in a statement Tuesday.

DOTD officials said that while a fender system around the pier prevented any structural damage to the bridge, the department needs to make more in-depth inspections.

The crash is the second time maritime traffic has hit the Mississippi River bridge in St. James Parish since October, when a crane barge ran into the lower, alternate span of the bridge.

Call 511 or visit 511la.org for additional travel information.

Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at http://www.dotd.la.gov/, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.