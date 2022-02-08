A priest ordained in 1989 for the Diocese of Baton Rouge who has served as bishop of Houma-Thibodaux for the past 8½ years has been named archbishop in Louisville, Kentucky.
The Vatican announced the selection of Shelton J. Fabre, 58, on Tuesday. Installation was set for March 30, according to the Houma-Thibodaux diocese.
Citing a pair of 2021 disasters, Fabre said he believed he was called to his new post.
“When first ordained a Bishop, I chose as my episcopal motto, “Comfort my People,” from the prophet Isaiah,” Fabre said in a statement on the Archdiocese of Louisville website. "These words are dear to my heart because they capture what I have always desired to do as a Bishop, as a pastor of souls. I sincerely believe our Lord is communicating these words to His people right now.”
During an introductory news conference Tuesday, Fabre got choked up as he talked about all of the people who he's worked with in Louisiana.
"I have been incredibly happy and fulfilled as the bishop of Houma-Thibodaux, and I express gratitude to you for the love, support and kindness you have shown to me during my time with you," he said, speaking from a lectern in Louisville. "I pray that God in his mercy will continue to bless the good people of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux."
His Louisiana diocese was hit by Hurricane Ida last year and portions of Kentucky were ravaged by tornadoes in December.
"I would be remiss if I did not remind our nation of the many challenges that remain as a result of Hurricane Ida, Fabre wrote. “However, I would be equally remiss if I did not also mention our neighbors in the Diocese of Owensboro who were profoundly affected by the devastating tornado of Dec. 10, particularly calling to mind and reverencing the 77 souls lost in what has been termed the deadliest storm in the history of the Commonwealth of Kentucky."
Fabre is a 1981 graduate of Catholic High of Pointe Coupee. In Baton Rouge, he served as pastor of Sacred Heart in Baton Rouge, St. Joseph in Grosse Tete and Immaculate Heart of Mary in Maringouin. He was associate pastor at St. George and St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge, and also St. Isidore the Farmer and St. Alphonsus Ligouri in Greenwell Springs.
He also was chaplain at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
Fabre served as auxiliary bishop in New Orleans from 2006 to 2013, when he was named the head of the Houma-Thibodaux diocese.
"Bishop-emeritus Robert Muench and I extend to him our personal best wishes along with those of his countless friends and former parishioners in his native Diocese of Baton Rouge," said Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca. "They all join us in praying that the Holy Spirit will be at his side as he assumes his new role."
Fabre is one of only a handful of Black bishops across the country, and he is the chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism. He also serves on the board of Catholic Relief Services.
The archdiocese of Louisville has about 156,000 Catholics out of a regional population of 1.4 million, about 11% of people in the area. The diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has about 90,000 Catholics out of a regional population of 237,000, or 38%.