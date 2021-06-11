A pastor known for flouting pandemic rules by hosting packed church services outed himself as a scofflaw alligator hunter by posting photos of himself with his kill online, authorities say.

Within an hour of being tipped off about the June 5 Instagram video, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries officials say they found the Rev. Tony Spell behind Life Tabernacle Church in Central, where he pastors, with a freshly shot 6-foot alligator.

In the short clip, which has since racked up thousands of views on Instagram, Spell — standing on a lakeside deck — jokes about the catch while holding the lifeless reptile by its tail. 

“We killed this about 6-and-a-half-foot gator in the lake a few minutes ago, so we’re officially ready for baptisms tomorrow morning,” he says. “We’ll see you here at the lake.”

The wildlife authority cited Spell, 46, for harvesting an alligator during a closed season and without the proper license or tag, LDWF spokesman Adam Einck said. Agents took the alligator, according to a news release about the incident.

Spell claimed the kill was defensive.

His lawyer, Jeff Wittenbrink, said the alligator was approaching Spell’s wife when the pastor shot it. Another concern, according to Wittenbrink, was the safety of children who would be attending church the next day.

Spell was unaware of alligator-killing rules when he shot the creature, Wittenbrink added.

Still, the attorney went on to say, “I think he’s going to have to accept responsibility for this even though there were some exigent circumstances, and I think he’s aware that it probably wasn’t the right thing to do.”

The right thing to do if one finds an alligator on their property, officials say, is to leave it alone — even if it takes a week or two to go away. If it becomes a nuisance, however, by approaching people, pets or livestock, Einck said LDWF will dispatch one of their licensed catchers to relocate the alligator within 24 hours.

To report a nuisance alligator in the Baton Rouge area, call (337) 735-8672 during regular business hours. During after-hours and weekends, call the Operation Game Thief hotline at (800) 442-2511.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Reached by phone Friday, Spell insisted he’d done nothing wrong. 

“I’m not guilty,” he declared. “The gator was a threat to the welfare of the children in my Sunday school, and we would do it again to protect innocent children and women.”

Hunting alligators during a closed season and without tags is punishable by fines of $400 to $950 and up to four months in jail for each offense. Taking an alligator without a license carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to three months in jail.

Spell will also have to pay civil restitution of $375 for, per LDWF, “the replacement value of the illegally taken alligator.”

Gator hunting season in this part of the state doesn’t start until Sept. 1, wildlife officials said. 

Hunting violations, while “not too common” with gators, according to Einck, are still a serious issue because “alligator is a very-managed species in Louisiana.” 

Spell made national headlines this past year for skirting Louisiana’s coronavirus orders by preaching indoors to crowds that exceeded state mandates at the time.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office offered Spell a plea deal in March that would allow him to plead no contest to one misdemeanor charge stemming from his virus violations in exchange for five other charges being dropped.

But prosecutors said they expect Spell to eschew the deal and go to trial. He’s set to return to court this month. 

In addition to the litany of pandemic-safety violations that got him tangled up in litigation, Spell was booked into jail last August after a protestor accused him of nearly striking him with a school bus.

View comments