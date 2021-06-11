Spell claimed the kill was defensive.
His lawyer, Jeff Wittenbrink, said the alligator was approaching Spell’s wife when the pastor shot it. Another concern, according to Wittenbrink, was the safety of children who would be attending church the next day.
Spell was unaware of alligator-killing rules when he shot the creature, Wittenbrink added.
Still, the attorney went on to say, “I think he’s going to have to accept responsibility for this even though there were some exigent circumstances, and I think he’s aware that it probably wasn’t the right thing to do.”
The right thing to do if one finds an alligator on their property, officials say, is to leave it alone — even if it takes a week or two to go away. If it becomes a nuisance, however, by approaching people, pets or livestock, Einck said LDWF will dispatch one of their licensed catchers to relocate the alligator within 24 hours.
To report a nuisance alligator in the Baton Rouge area, call (337) 735-8672 during regular business hours. During after-hours and weekends, call the Operation Game Thief hotline at (800) 442-2511.
Reached by phone Friday, Spell insisted he’d done nothing wrong.
“I’m not guilty,” he declared. “The gator was a threat to the welfare of the children in my Sunday school, and we would do it again to protect innocent children and women.”
Spell made national headlines this past year for skirting Louisiana’s coronavirus orders by preaching indoors to crowds that exceeded state mandates at the time.
The East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office offered Spell a plea deal in March that would allow him to plead no contest to one misdemeanor charge stemming from his virus violations in exchange for five other charges being dropped.
But prosecutors said they expect Spell to eschew the deal and go to trial. He’s set to return to court this month.
In addition to the litany of pandemic-safety violations that got him tangled up in litigation, Spell was booked into jail last August after a protestor accused him of nearly striking him with a school bus.