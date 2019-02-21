The cost of parking downtown could rise as officials decide what to do about absent or broken meters, enforcement of time limits and scofflaws who ignore their fines for breaking the rules.

Of the 912 municipally-owned street parking spaces in downtown Baton Rouge, only 583 are metered, and approximately 80 of those meters have been broken, stolen or otherwise vandalized. Those that remain charge 50 cents an hour, which is "woefully low" for a city like Baton Rouge, which could command twice that rate, Downtown Development District Director Davis Rhorer said.

Officials such as Darryl Gissel, the mayor's chief administrative officer, emphasized that upping parking enforcement isn't a cash grab but a strategy to help downtown businesses by encouraging drivers to move along once their two-hour limits are up.

Veneeth Iyengar, assistant chief administrative officer, said the city-parish is preparing to bid a trio of contracts: one to manage municipal parking garages like the ones near the River Center, a second to install new street meters, and a third to enforce street parking to take the onus off city police. The first contract, for garage operations, should go up within a month, Gissel added.

Officials have yet to determine all the specifics of the parking revamp. They haven't decided on a price for street parking but suggested $1 per hour for two hours. When asked, they said they haven't calculated the amount of revenue the new scheme would bring in but said the money would go into the city-parish general fund.

Authorities still have to figure out how to navigate among other street-side initiatives such as electric car charging stations and bike share locations. Rhorer mentioned off-hand that the city-parish is no longer partnering with Zipcar, a company which provides short-term car rentals and offered a few vehicles in downtown locations beginning a few years ago.

The city-parish is also deciding how to handle people who don't pay parking tickets. Officials can boot vehicles, but right now the city-parish hands debtors' records to the state, which can withhold tax refunds on residents with outstanding fines, Gissel said.

East Baton Rouge is undergoing a hand-off with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development wherein the city-parish will take over maintenance of thoroughfares such as Government Street and Nicholson Drive in exchange for road work and state construction credit. City-parish chief traffic engineer Ingolf Partenheimer didn't rule out parking changes on those routes in the future but said no plans are currently under consideration.

The focus is still on downtown. The city-parish had once considered a universal contract overseeing all aspects of parking, but Gissel said that upon review it makes more sense to divide the work into three jobs. The city-parish is also looking for concentrated parking areas where it could install a single meter to oversee multiple spots. The city-parish intends to own all the equipment, and each unit would take both cash and credit, officials said.

Rhorer said downtown must also invest in wayfinding signage and maps to lead visitors to underused garages.