Update: 11:45 p.m.: Gonzales police have identified the garbage truck driver killed in a train collision as a 55-year-old Baker man.
Gonzales Police Lt. Steven Nethken said the driver was Willie Hall, 1433 Daniels Street, Baker.
Original:
GONZALES — A freight train crashed Friday morning into a garbage truck, killing the driver and snarling traffic, city police said.
The Innovative Waste Systems truck was crossing two sets of railroad tracks between East Railroad Street and Felix Avenue in Gonzales to pick up trash from commercial customers on Felix, police said.
Gonzales Police Lt. Steven Nethken said the driver apparently did not see the train while trying to cross the Kansas City Southern line. The crash occurred about 8 a.m.
East Railroad and Felix run parallel to the railroad tracks that run through the city.
The train wreck was also scrambling traffic in Gonzales on late Friday morning.
Though the site of the collision is a little-traveled area, the halted train extended farther northwest of the crash. The engine was stopped just past North Burnside Avenue, blocking the main north-south route through Gonzales.
Nethken said the driver's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The railroad crossing where the crash happened has neither the flashing lights nor the crossing gates that lower to block traffic from going over the tracks when a train is nearby, Nethken said.
The crossing does have crossbucks, however, the common "X"-shaped sign that marks a railroad crossing, Nethken said.
He said the crash remains under investigation and a section of East Railroad is closed while officers continue to process the scene.
More to come.