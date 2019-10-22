The Bridge Center for Hope, which is slated to oversee the city-parish's new behavioral health stabilization center, selected Charlotte Claiborne as its executive director.

The Bridge Center was chosen earlier this year by the Metro Council to open the behavioral health crisis center with funding from a $6 million property tax approved by voters in December. The 30-bed center is expected to serve up to 5,000 people in crisis annually and is set to open next year.

Claiborne was most recently director of Louisiana Behavioral Health Agency and spent 17 years working at Entergy.

“We picked Charlotte because her mix of business and health care skills fit our need to not only start a new service, but to make sure it grows and matches the needs of people with mental illness and substance abuse challenges," said Kathy Kliebert, chair of the Bridge Center, in a press release Tuesday.

Claiborne said she hopes the facility will address the gap in behavioral health and substance abuse services, as well as contribute to reducing the stigma of mental illness in the parish.

"With the facility, we’ll help thousands of our neighbors who have nowhere else to turn when they are suffering in a crisis," Claiborne said in the press release.