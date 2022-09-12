Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked him into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
The person booked and the counts against him:
- Floyd Simpson, 74, 276 Apartment Court Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.
