A single-engine plane made an emergency landing mid-morning Thursday in a pond next to an Ascension Parish community college, city police said.
No one was injured in the crash landing and federal air authorities are investigating.
The plane went down about 9:40 a.m. next to River Parishes Community College in Gonzales, just south of Interstate 10.
Emergency crews were working the site late Thursday morning and a crane had arrived to lift the plane.
The crash site is just north of Louisiana Regional Airport, a general aviation airport outside the city limits.