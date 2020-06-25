Build Baton Rouge and the city-parish's Office of Community Development is rescheduling its unveiling of a strategic plan to address community blight after its virtual hearing on Thursday got hacked.
According to statement from Mark Armstrong, spokesman for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the meeting's abrupt ending was blamed on "a sudden interruption due to technical difficulties."
Armstrong didn't elaborate further, only noting the meeting was hosted by Build Baton Rouge, who choose to use the online virtual meeting platform Zoom to conduct the public hearing.
Use of the online platform to hold virtual meetings during the coronavirus pandemic has become increasing popular. But the Federal Bureau of Investigations recently reported virtual meetings through the website can be susceptible to digital threats by hackers, a practice that has become known as "Zoomboming."
During the interruptions, hackers often say lewd things and/or insert vulgar images and drawings into a meeting's visual presentation.
During Thursday's Zoom public hearing, Build Baton Rouge was presenting a PowerPoint presentation of a 5-year strategic plan to address community needs and discuss plans to use federal grant funding to address blight and spur economic revitalization in dis-invested communities.
In his brief statement Armstrong said the meeting will be rescheduled and posted for the public on Friday.