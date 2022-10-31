The Denham Springs post office building was closed and three people were taken to the hospital after a suspicious smell was detected inside, police said.
Around 6:15 a.m. the Denham Springs Police Department Denham Springs Fire Department were contacted to investigate a suspicious smell — described as a "chemical smell" — inside the Del Orleans Ave. post office, according to Scott Sterling with DSPD.
Three people were taken to the hospital by Acadian Ambulance, he said. There conditions were not immediately available. Three people also refused to go to the hospital, according to Justin Cox with Acadian.
The fire department has called state Louisiana State Police Hazmat for assistance. DEQ and the postal inspector were also on the scene investigating Monday morning, Sterling said.
It appeared postal employees tried to air out the building before contacting first responders, but the smell was persistent, according to a woman who arrived at the building Monday but declined to be named. People finally left the building to get away from the fumes before employees called the fire department.
The post office is closed until further notice, Sterling said. Officials ask that people stay clear of the area to allow first responders to investigate.
“I’m sure everything is being done appropriately for the security and safety of not only the employees but the citizens as well,” said Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry.