The East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority on Friday was honored for its work in providing beds for kids and babies who otherwise might have been left to sleep on makeshift furniture during the past year.
The city-parish's housing authority, through partnerships with local community organizations, raised more than $20,000 last year to purchase 50 beds from a local furniture store which were delivered to kids Housing Authority officials learned were sleeping with their parents or on sofas or even pallets because they didn't have their own beds.
Through a $4,984 grant from the Junior League of Baton Rouge and fundraising initiative with Partners Southeast, the Housing Authority also bought 18 baby beds and bedding supplies for local families that needed them. Louisiana's infant mortality rate is nearly twice the national average and officials involved saw their efforts as a way to address the health and safety of babies in their community.
Nan McKay and Associates, a firm that works in the administration and inspection of housing agencies nationwide, gave the East Baton Rouge agency its Resident Service Award.
"In a year when so many faced extraordinary challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority and its partners stepped up to develop new ideas and build new partnerships while continuing to work toward the goals of providing safe, high quality and affordable housing for their communities," John McKay, chief executive officer for Nan McKay and Associates, said in a news release Friday.
The Resident Service Award recognizes leaders whose community outreach and similar efforts improve the future of the families they serve. The city-parish's Housing Authority was recognized as the winner in the small agency category.
"EBRPHA team members sleep well each night knowing that our beautiful little ones are also sleeping soundly and safely," J. Wesley Daniels, chief executive officer of the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority, said in a prepared statement.
The local initiative started when a maintenance worker noticed children’s bedrooms without beds and asked if he buy wood and build beds for the children. Daniels said that if the problem was noticed in one apartment, "there were probably more children in our communities without beds.”