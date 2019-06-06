Thunderstorms overwhelmed portions of the region Thursday, dumping 7 inches of rain in a swath across East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes and triggering tornado warnings across a wider area.
Nearly 3 inches of rain fell at Metro Airport during the morning rush hour, and unofficial reports from weather stations across the city showed similar totals from the drive-time deluge. As often occurs, high water in an unelevated section of Interstate 110 near Memorial Stadium snagged commuters hoping to make it through. Floodwaters also killed a man in a Chippewa Street underpass.
More than six dozen city streets were closed for a time Thursday because of high water. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and other city leaders still seeking a solution to drainage problems after widespread backwater flooding in 2016 said at a news conference that East Baton Rouge Parish had again been overwhelmed by a large amount of rain in a short amount of time.
“I would say it’s not an excuse, it’s the truth,” Broome said. “I understand the citizens’ frustrations around water. No one is more passionate than this administration to make sure we alleviate the concerns.”
More rain is expected Friday.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, received reports about four potential tornadoes in the area and the National Weather Service at Slidell said it had received information on perhaps six to nine twisters.
A twister was caught on a law enforcement officer's dashboard camera north of Convent in St. James Parish, and the Storm Prediction Center received reports about possible twisters east of Prairieville and east of Sorrento in Ascension Parish, and at Paincourtville in Assumption Parish. Photos shared on social media suggested twisters also hit at the Baton Rouge General Hospital campus near Bluebonnet Boulevard and in Central.
ExxonMobil spokeswoman Stephanie Cargile said five of the company's pipeline workers were hurt in the Sorrento storm.
Rainfall totaled between 7 and 7.8 inches in a band from Oak Hills Place, to Shenandoah to Denham Springs to Walker, according to reports from independent weather observers for Weather Underground. National Weather Service meteorologists said Thursday morning's weather was likely the worst the region would see for a time. There's a 60 percent chance of rain Friday and 30 percent Saturday.
City-parish leaders began taking steps — including spending $1.3 million to hire consultants — after the 2016 flood to look at its high-water risks in East Baton Rouge, but it could be another two years before they begin to address them. Fred Raiford, the city-parish’s transportation and drainage director, said Thursday he wants to first complete the stormwater master plan that has been gestating for a year and a half before any work is done.
The plan will be a compilation of local hydrology data that will help city-parish officials prioritize infrastructure projects related to reducing flood risks parishwide.
“Are there maintenance issues we need to deal with? Yes, no question,” Raiford said. “But before we start tearing up half of East Baton Rouge Parish, the stormwater plan is what will help us make decisions based on technical data.”
According to previous reports, the city-parish's plan divides Baton Rouge into three risk categories that consider not only the chance an area will flood but also the scale of the potential damage. The city-parish also plans to model not only the 100-year storm, but the 10-, 50- and 500-year storms as well. A "100-year storm" is one that has a 1 percent chance of happening in any given year.
The city-parish was just recently notified of an $11 million commitment in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency earmarked for the study’s implementation. Raiford is now awaiting word on a request for 25 percent in matching funds from the Community Development Block Grant before the work that will go into culling the data for the plan can begin, he said.
“Is it important we don’t have any water sitting on the street? OK, then there’s a cost for that,” Raiford said.
The city-parish intends to use the data the plan will provide to determine what that cost would be so that the administration can inform the Metro Council and the public that, “if you don’t want any water on these streets, here’s cost it’s going to take to address that,” he added.
Metro Council members were mixed in their response to how long it’s taking to complete the plan.
Despite being inundated with calls from constituents Thursday morning about flooding in streets and a few homes, many felt it’s important the city-parish does its due diligence when it comes to evaluating the parish’s drainage system and determining what fixes and upgrades are needed.
“On a day like today, when you can’t get to work or you have water entering homes, your patience wears even thinner,” Councilman Matt Watson said in a texted statement. “We need to maintain our existing drainage system to keep water out of our homes, but the Department of Maintenance is doing the best they can while being understaffed and underfunded.”
Councilman Dwight Hudson also expressed empathy over the public frustration but argued the importance of having the right information so that financially sound decisions can be made about infrastructure projects that would affect future generations.
Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis feels confident the administration is doing all it can to get the plan completed in a timely manner. She stressed the importance of residents doing their part in the interim, like not clogging up drainage paths with trash, an issue she saw along some of the flooded streets in her district Thursday.
Other members of the council, like Barbara Freiberg, Tara Wicker and Chauna Banks, believe the council and Mayor’s Office should push completion of the plan to the top of the priority list in the wake of Thursday’s flash flooding.
“I think it’s worth our finding some city money to put toward the match so we can get things going,” Freiberg said.
Wicker added, “Constituents don’t understand the city waiting on federal dollars to make this happen. They think, ‘We pay our tax dollars and we want to see drainage work being done.’ That’s what I’m concerned about.”
Despite the hiccups, Raiford said the fact that many streets dried out so quickly after the rain stopped is proof the drainage system works as it should.
“I think our system did as well as it could under the conditions,” he said.