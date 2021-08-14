It still seems unlikely East Baton Rouge will adopt a blanket construction ban — despite an overwhelming push from neighborhood associations to make it happen.

Councilman Rowdy Gaudet, who's leading the charge for a stricter suspension on development in the city-parish, says he worries about the financial fallout of a parishwide halt.

But he believes the "special moratorium" idea bandied about among Metro Council members should make developers include flood-prevention measures in any new projects for at least a year. By then, he figures, the parish should have done enough research to guide a long-term development policy.

"I'm appreciative many citizens want a moratorium," Gaudet said. "I'm also appreciative we have to look at the economic concerns that would have on the development industry and all the other industries that feed into that community."

He said he's trying to be fair.

"There's two sides to this balance sheet," he said, "ensuring we continue to support economic development, but also recognizing folks asking us to take a pause until we get the data showing us how and where we should be developing."

Gaudet pulled his "special moratorium" from last week's council's agenda, promising to reintroduce it for a public hearing and possible vote on Sept. 8. The item was pulled, he said, to add a grandfather clause exempting projects already underway.

Gaudet's measure — co-sponsored by council members Dwight Hudson, Jennifer Racca, Denise Amoroso and Carolyn Coleman — would require developers to abide by higher drainage standards in flood-prone areas.

One standard would limit outflow rates from the property to no more than 90% of the peak flow pre-development for a 100-year storm. Another would require stormwater detention ponds that can store rainfall from a 100-year storm.

Another tweak to the proposed rules gives developers the option of limiting outflow or building detention systems.

Leaders from Together Baton Rouge and the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations said even with those changes, the proposed law doesn't go far enough. They're urging Metro Council to take a cue from neighboring parishes by putting a firm stop to construction for a defined period of time.

"We don't clearly understand the consequences of these proposed changes yet," FGBRCA President Ed Lagucki told council members last week. "The federation has stated we support responsible growth, (but) with the flat and declining population in this parish, why do we need all this growth?"

Khalid Hudson, a Together Baton Rouge leader, said existing rules do little to ease growing anxiety over flooding.

"The most popular story we hear is, 'My house never flooded but this school was built behind me and now my house floods,'" Hudson said. "There needs to actually be a moratorium where we stop things until we make assessments about what we need to do."

John Daigle, another resident, called Gaudet's proposal "misleading" and accused the council of "malfeasance" if they failed to adequately address drainage and flooding issues.

"The public's interest is not being represented," he said. "That's a new low, even for this body. We have a right to expect better."