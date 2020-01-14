Batch 13 Biscuits, Bonuts and Bowls will host "Taste of Batch 13," an advanced tasting inn celebration of LSU's College Football Playoffs Championship beginning at 7 a.m. Jan. 15 in its new downtown location in the IBM Building, 555 Lafayette St.
The restaurant invites customers to come see what Batch 13 is all about before the grand opening in February.
Tastes and bites will include purple and gold bonuts; mini barnyard sandwiches made with fried egg, sausage, cheese and tomato jam; and mini coffee tasters from a local roastery while supplies last.
The fast-casual restaurant concept, launched by Al Copeland Investments in 2017m serves hand-prepared meals with distinctively unique ingredients available for breakfast and lunch.
The menu includes biscuits, bonuts — a cross between a biscuit and a donut — and bowls.
For more information, visit eatbatch13.com.