Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas' hitting Louisiana, local officials are putting out sandbags for the public to prepare.
Click here for the latest storm forecasts and information.
Here's a running list of the parishes and locations for sandbags and other materials.
ASCENSION PARISH
Tarps will be available after 2 p.m. Monday today at the following locations:
• Fire District #1 on Airline Hwy in Gonzales.
• Prairieville Fire Department Main Station on La. 73.
• Donaldsonville Fire Department on Marchand Drive.
Gonzales, sandbags
• The city of Gonzales will have sandbags and tarps available for pick-up Monday only, from noon until 5 p.m., at the city public works building, 2919 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales Must show proof of city of Gonzales residency.
• The city of Gonzales will make deliveries to the physically challenged Tuesday 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Parish, loose sand and bags
Oak Grove Community Center
5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department, Station 40 in Darrow, 39110 La. 22, Darrow
Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant
Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy., Gonzales
Stevens Park, 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales
Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar
Prairieville Fire Department, La. 73 at Miller Road, Prairieville
Paula Park, La. 933 near Galvez
La. 431 curve in the Lake community
Kleinpeter Road at Ridge Road
End of Buxton Road
Tullier subdivision at Raymond Tullier Road
West Bank
DPW West, 725 Church St, Donaldsonville
Don't miss a storm update this hurricane season. Sign up for breaking newsletters here. Follow our Hurricane Center Facebook page here.