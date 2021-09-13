Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas' hitting Louisiana, local officials are putting out sandbags for the public to prepare.

Here's a running list of the parishes and locations for sandbags and other materials.

ASCENSION PARISH

Tarps will be available after 2 p.m. Monday today at the following locations:

• Fire District #1 on Airline Hwy in Gonzales.

• Prairieville Fire Department Main Station on La. 73.

• Donaldsonville Fire Department on Marchand Drive.

Gonzales, sandbags

• The city of Gonzales will have sandbags and tarps available for pick-up Monday only, from noon until 5 p.m., at the city public works building, 2919 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales Must show proof of city of Gonzales residency.

• The city of Gonzales will make deliveries to the physically challenged Tuesday 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Parish, loose sand and bags

Oak Grove Community Center

5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department, Station 40 in Darrow,  39110 La. 22, Darrow

Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant

Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy., Gonzales

Stevens Park, 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales

Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar

Prairieville Fire Department, La. 73 at Miller Road, Prairieville

Paula Park, La. 933 near Galvez

La. 431 curve in  the Lake community

Kleinpeter Road at Ridge Road

End of Buxton Road

Tullier subdivision at Raymond Tullier Road

West Bank

DPW West, 725 Church St, Donaldsonville

