DENHAM SPRINGS — A private room at Big Mike's Sports Bar used often by mostly men for political and community meetings filled up with about a dozen women last month who were there for a presentation about how to run for office.
"I want to speak about women being in public office and women being in government and, if I can be so brave as to say, conservative women in office," Delia Taylor, a parish political consultant and chair of the airport board, told the group.
Women in Livingston Parish remain underrepresented in elected and appointed positions at every level, Taylor said. It's important that women take a look at their qualifications and ask: Is there an office I'd like to serve in?
"We do need more conservative women involved in our government, and it starts here," Taylor told the Livingston Parish Republican Women chapter, before walking them through the how-to's of qualifying and raising money. The organization has about 30 members, but only one actually serves in an elected office, according to the group's director, Betty Burgess.
Although women make up 51 percent of Livingston Parish residents only 24 percent of elected officials on a parish level or below are women , an Advocate analysis of listings from the Louisiana Secretary of State shows.
Of those elected officials, the only women serving in parish-wide elected office are judges. Men fill the key roles of assessor, clerk of court, district attorney, parish president and sheriff — a distinction that hasn't escaped the notice of women involved in politics.
"I wouldn't want a less qualified woman to take the spot of a more qualified man, but it's hard to believe there are no women who are more qualified than any of these men on the (parish) council," said Shannon Sloan, who is running as a Libertarian for Livingston Parish Council District No. 3.
Women involved in parish politics point to traditional gender roles, what they describe as a "good ol' boy" system and the competing demands of family and work as among the reasons that women don't make it into the political sphere in either elected or appointed positions.
But as a national movement has emerged to put women in office, five female candidates have already said they will be running for key roles in the upcoming October 2019 election, when all of the parish-wide offices and key legislative seats are up for grabs.
Elected office
When Sonya Collins ran for parish council nearly eight years ago, a person suggested she put a picture of herself out, because she was attractive. But when she came on the council, she felt like she had to struggle to gain the respect of the other, mostly male council members.
She said that in general she felt that she was not taken seriously in politics. Once, a man cussed her out over a garbage can and told her she did not even deserve to be in office. She decided not to run again four years ago for family reasons and, because she was frustrated with how little she had been able to accomplish.
"I pity any woman who runs for political office," Collins said on reflection.
When Collins left office in 2015, so did her fellow female council members Joan Landry and Cindy Wale Franz. Now, the council is entirely male.
That's likely to the disservice of Livingston Parish residents, experts say.
Nicole Bauer, a professor at LSU who teaches about gender and politics, said women who run for office tend to be more qualified than their male counterparts because women have more barriers to overcome.
Once there, she said, they bring a different perspective to policy making and are often better able to compromise.
"They're more likely to think about how it affects women, children and marginalized groups who may not be in the scope or the perspective of how a man thinks of a policy," Bauer said.
Insofar as women now hold elected positions in Livingston Parish, they tend to be at a more local level. The mayors of French Settlement and Albany are both women, and the French Settlement Board of Alderman is entirely female, while the Denham Springs City Council got its first ever female majority this year.
"I'm like, 'Damn y'all,'" said Amber Dugas, a restaurant owner who took a seat on the Denham Springs City Council this year. "I was very proud of our town and people being open."
Boards and commissions
One reason for the limited number of women serving in elected office is that they're rarely appointed to the boards and commissions that can be pathways to elective office.
The parish relies heavily on drainage, sewer, water and fire boards to collect taxes for key public services and decide how to spend that money. But getting nominated to a local board can be an opaque process.
"Board appointments can be a 'Who do you know' scenario," said Ivy Graham, a member of the library board who is running for the District 71 state representative seat this fall.
"If a woman or a man is not out there promoting themselves or making connections or have family member who is serving in some capacity ... Just walking in off the street can be difficult," Graham said.
Graham, an attorney, said she was selected after she got involved with the chamber of commerce and met the library director.
But there is no defined process to get appointed to such bodies. The Livingston Parish council, which appoints people to more than 30 active boards and commissions overseeing drainage, parks, recreation and more, is all male. And their appointments are nearly so. Just 13 percent of appointees are female, an Advocate analysis of board listings shows.
Parish council members say their appointees are often suggested by existing board members, who tend to hold their positions for years. Typically, they appoint people they know.
In September, the parish council removed a male member of Livingston Parish Gravity Drainage District No. 5, after he blew up at a female clerk during a meeting. In a later interview, he told a reporter that he had to "put her (the clerk) in her place."
Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse, who represents the Walker area, said it did not occur to him to seek out a woman to serve on the board. He instead appointed two close friends, William Stacy Yawn and Stephen Paul Howze, to fill the spots vacated by the man who was removed and the man who resigned due to old age.
In support of their credentials, Girlinghouse offered to the council that the men were "good friends" and "of excellent character." He said in an interview last week that he trusted those men to stand up and correct a "hot mess" type situation.
Girlinghouse said he'd be happy to appoint women to boards, but they do not typically call him asking for an appointment.
Among the 31 active boards in the parish, just two — the library board and the tourism board — have a majority female members. Nineteen are exclusively male.
Council Chairman Shane Mack said it can often be a struggle to find people to serve on local boards and commissions.
“Most of the time, it’s word of mouth and people you know," Mack said.
He added that women simply may not be interested.
"For me and my family, it seems like my dad is way more involved in the political world than my mom is. My mom loves me and wants to see me do good. She’s just not into politics like my dad is," Mack said.
Darla Steagall, of Watson, is one of two women serving on the nine-member parish planning board. She ran for a parish council seat against Council Member Garry "Frog" Talbert in 2015, and he appointed his former opponent to the board after he won.
Steagall said she has always just "fit in" to local political circles. She said she got involved by first attending council meetings, then got appointed to a home rule charter committee and led efforts to incorporate Watson.
She hypothesized few women serve on boards because "stuff like this has always been a man's world. Women are not supposed to know a lot of these types of things."
Women in Livingston Parish have tended towards more traditionally female jobs such as teachers and nurses, and they have stayed out of the political circle.
But Steagall believes change is afoot, in work and politics. And women, if appointed to boards, would bring a new and important perspective.
"They can put a whole new spin on things," Steagall said.
This year
Nationally, there has been a wave of women sweeping into state legislatures and national congressional seats. Perhaps not a full-blown force in Livingston Parish, there are at least five women already running for high-level elected offices in the October election, including three Democrats seeking help from a national group to boost their campaign skills.
Sloan is running for Parish Council District No. 3, and Muriel Laws, a Democrat, is running for Parish Council District No. 6. Graham, a Republican, and Lori Callais, a Democrat, are running for District 71 state representative and Robin Parott, a Democrat, is running for District 95 state representative.
Graham said she is glad to see more women getting involved and running for office.
"It will be more interesting to see if they win," she said.