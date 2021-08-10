GONZALES — Ascension Parish public works trucks have been delivering loads of dirt from a parish dredging project to land owned by a company held by the father of first-term Councilman Joel Robert, according to the councilman and land records.
Residents and a parish contract suggest loads have been dropped off over the past three to six weeks, but a precise timeframe is unclear.
The deliveries have raised questions among other council members who want to know why the Robert family was receiving dirt and from where it had come. The council members said they had had a chance encounter Thursday with dump trucks and other parish vehicles on the Robert property off North Robert Wilson Road in Gonzales.
State ethics law bars the immediate family of elected officials, including their parents, from entering into contracts with the governments they oversee.
Councilman Robert says he has stake in the property through his family and spoke as if he was part of making crucial decisions on the dirt deliveries to the site, but, strictly speaking, the material is going to land held by A&T Robert Enterprises LLC. The company's only listed officer is Al Robert, the councilman's dad, parish assessment and state business records show.
On June 23, Al Robert signed for the family corporation in a standard agreement to accept dirt from parish "jobsites" at the North Robert Wilson property.
The company doesn't pay for the dirt or its delivery and the parish doesn't pay the company to accept the dirt, but the company agrees to receive the material and not hold the parish liable for property damage during delivery.
Councilman Robert, the son, has defended the arrangement as a last-ditch favor to parish government to accept the worthless muck so critical dredging of New River Canal could keep going.
Before the Roberts began accepting the fill, Grady Melancon, a powerful developer and landowner in Ascension, had withdrawn his agreement to accept the material, a move Councilman Robert said threatened to stall the project.
For local drainage projects, finding a close-by place to put the large volumes of heavy, wet earth excavated for new canals and drainage structures is an important question. Typically, Ascension officials try to find close-by landowners. The Robert property is roughly five miles from the New River work area.
Councilman Robert, who is in his first term, said the spoil is filing an old dirt pit that he had previously been refilling with "high end" clay. He said he wouldn't have agreed to accept the poor parish material if not for Melancon's change of heart.
"So, they didn't have a place to put it; therefore, they contacted us and put it in ours. Now if you go look at this stuff, it is just that. It's crap," he said.
Robert claimed Melancon, the builder, had stopped accepting the dirt because of recent parish decisions limiting his development projects.
Melancon disputed the claim. He said he stopped the agreement, which was the same as the Robert corporation's, because he believes the New River work will worsen flooding in Gonzales and he didn't want to be a part of it.
A chance discovery
Despite Councilman Robert's claims on the value of the spoil dirt, other council members and at least one contractor contend the mushy material is valuable once dried. That raises questions about the ethics of the agreement, for which the administration had not previously given the council details.
Councilman Aaron Lawler raised the issue Monday in an open email to the entire council after he, Council Chair Teri Casso and Melancon, the developer, saw parish trucks at the Robert property on Thursday. They were coincidentally riding together in the area, Lawler said, to investigate tying a proposed interstate interchange into Melancon's property near the Roberts' dirt pit.
In an email, Lawler said he had previously been asking the administration of Parish President Clint Cointment where the dirt for the New River dredging was going. He hadn't gotten an answer when he, Casso and Melancon saw the trucks, other parish vehicles and Robert himself at the dirt pit.
"This spoil situation needs to (be) discussed openly and honestly," Lawler wrote. "Per my conversations with people that do dredging work, specifically people that have been contracted to do dredging in Ascension Parish, they have buyers for the spoils because it has value after it dries. This alone raises ethical and legal issues into this situation. But these issues could have been resolved earlier with transparency and communication."
In the email, Lawler was asking from which parish government source the spoil dirt was coming. His email had been sent mid-morning Monday before Robert and other parish officials confirmed the material was from the New River project.
The revelations come in a hot-house environment in the Ascension politics as Lawler and some other council members questioning Robert's arrangement are facing election recall attempts from voters upset about growth and infrastructure.
Those critics have tended to be more sympathetic to Robert, his council allies and Cointment. Lawler and others had taken flak on social media for being seen with Melancon last week.
'A number of places'
Officials from two area dirt companies, Richfield Riversilt and General Sand and Gravel, quoted prices that ranged from $200 to $300 for a 20-yard dump truck load of dirt from the Mississippi or Amite rivers.
But parish administration officials say that, under parish policy, spoil taken from local bayous and properties is deemed to have no value and that officials have struggled previously to find landowners to accept the dirt.
John Diez, parish chief administrative officer, said those deals have sometimes required the parish to pay landowners to accept the spoil. He said he would welcome someone willing to buy it instead.
James Moore, an owner of Bridging the Gap LLC, had bid on the New River project. If his company had been awarded the bid, he says, he could have sold the dried dirt to people looking to fill their land.
Moore contends the excavated spoil is good material that can be used for homes or placed in dirt pits for later sale.
"There's a number of places that dirt could have went," he said.
Moore, the parish and another bidder are tied up in litigation over the New River project. Dirt going to the Roberts is from a portion of the job that parish government employees have done under emergency authority.
'Common misconceptions'
Whatever the dirt's value, the ethics prohibition on contracts with immediately family remains.
A state ethics summary addressing "common misconceptions" says that, with exception of the smallest communities, the prohibition remains in place even when no one else can provide the goods or services sought by a local government.
"Many other people believe that, if the job is not going to yield a big profit for the person doing it, then it is O.K. for the person to do the work, regardless of who that person is," the summary adds. "This too is not correct. The amount of profit to be gained, or not gained, is irrelevant if you are one of the prohibited persons."
Parish officials could not say how much or how long dirt has been delivered to the Robert property since the June 23.
But, from a neighboring property on early Monday afternoon, The Advocate observed a parish truck dumping a load of grayish material at the Robert pit.
Hannibal Pharms, 49, and his neighbor, Steven Tillman, 59, said they've seen parish dump trucks going to the dirt pit next door to their homes for three to four weeks, all day until as late as 7 p.m. Other residents living down the street said they saw parish dump trucks entering the property for weeks.
"I don't know how many trucks it was because it's going on all day, but it's a fleet of trucks," Pharms said in an interview Monday — minutes before the parish truck arrived next door.
Tillman said he has continued to hear the banging of dump truck gates as workers moved them back and forth to empty loads of dirt.
"They slam it all day long," Tillman said.