Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome on Sunday declared a state of emergency for East Baton Rouge Parish ahead of the anticipated landfall of Tropical Storm Sally early this week.

Sally was tracking south of Florida's panhandle Sunday evening and is expected to make landfall near the Louisiana-Mississippi border as a Category 1 storm Tuesday.

Broome urged residents to complete their preparations as soon as possible.

“We must remain resilient by continuing to be a Red Stick Ready community," the mayor said in a statement Sunday. "Stay informed by monitoring your local weather stations for the latest forecasts and adhere to emergency instructions from local officials.”

See which Baton Rouge area schools are closed ahead of Tropical Storm Sally The following schools in the Baton Rouge area have announced they are closing in advance of Tropical Storm Sally.

See sandbag locations in Baton Rouge area as Tropical Storm Sally approaches Local governments in the Baton Rouge area have begun offering sandbags or materials for sandbags to prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm …

The emergency declaration allows East Baton Rouge to tap into state and federal resources, if needed, and activate its emergency operations. Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for the state on Saturday.

Officials in Baton Rouge also opened eight sandbag locations across the parish.

Though the storm is likely to have greater impacts in the New Orleans area and deluge parishes east of the capital city, the National Weather Service forecasts Sally could still dump between 3 to 6 inches of rain in Baton Rouge through Wednesday and lead to flooding.

Along with a tropical storm watch, the weather service also issued a flood advisory for Baton Rouge and much of southeastern Louisiana.