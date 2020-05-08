Entomologists at the LSU AgCenter say an Asian bug known as a "murder hornet" is probably not in Louisiana and that if people suspect they've found one, it's likely to be a common yellow jacket, wasp or cicada killer.
“There are a lot of things that look like them,” said Kristen Healy, a public health entomologist.
Parts of the nation are abuzz with talk about the 2-inch-long yellow-and-black hornets, which are a major threat to bees. The sting will still hurt a human.
The murder hornets are larger than most flying insects in the U.S. and they have a bigger stinger with slightly more venom, she said. “But it’s not going to be any more risk to humans beyond what we experience with hornets and wasps now."
Healy said the hornets received their nickname because they'll invade a honeybee colony and kill tens of thousands of adults in just a few hours. The hornets then relocate young immature bees to underground hives, where they are later eaten.
The hornets are native to Japan but have been found in Washington state and British Columbia. Healy said the hornets were contained quickly and that there is no sign they are spreading.
The bug's scientific name is Vespa mandarinia.