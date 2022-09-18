Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked him into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
The person booked and the counts against him:
- Stephen Horne, 36, 12923 Pendarvis Lane, Walker, first-offense DWI, hit-and-run, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies, possession of drug paraphernalia, suspended or revoked driver's license, reckless operation of a vehicle, aggravated obstruction of a highway and running a red light.