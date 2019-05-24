Thanks to a sponsorship from Entergy, the Baton Rouge Zoo will offer a free program to elementary students in East Baton Rouge Parish this fall that combines animal education with their science, technology, engineering and mathematics curriculum.
A news release announcing the sponsorship doesn't reveal how much Entergy has donated to the zoo's "Project ARK: Animals Reaching Kids" program, but does say the initiative will be funded throughout the 2019-20 school year.
Project Ark focuses on STEM education which ambassadors from the zoo will offer through off-site, hands-on educational sessions to first through fifth graders in the parish's school system. Kids will learn about wildlife, habitats, environmental issues, and how everyone can be good stewards of the planet.
"An example of some of the programs include the 'Web of Life' which delves into what connects us to the planet, students learn how they fit in and how to make the planet a better place," Jennifer Shields, the zoo's education curator, said in a prepared statement. "We are thrilled to see the excitement students have as they discover more about science in a format that is fun."
Other themed lessons in the program include, "Native Neighbors" and "Creatures Have Class" The program takes place in November, December, January and February.