A former Advocate sportswriter, Howard Arceneaux, 60, whose career included publishing, teaching at LSU and, more recently, community journalism died Thursday of cancer.
Arceneaux was instrumental in the success of The Advocate’s coverage in Zachary and the Felicianas.
He joined The Advocate's community news team in 2014 when The Advocate acquired the Zachary Plainsman, The St. Francisville Democrat and The Watchman. He served as sports columnist and government reporter.
“Everyone knew and respected Howard,” said community section editor Darlene Denstorff. “Without Howard, it would have been impossible to expand our coverage into the Felicianas and Zachary. He was our face and voice in the area and he will be greatly missed.”
A native of California, Arceneaux received a bachelor’s degree from LSU and began his journalistic career with The Advocate.
Arceneaux was a full-time sports copy editor, who also covered Southern University and penned a golf column, in the 1980s through the early 1990s for the State-Times, the Advocate's afternoon paper that closed in 1991, and later worked part time as a copy editor for The Advocate in the mid-'90s.
“It was more than just someone who worked for you; he became part of the State Times family,” said Sam King, who was the sports editor of the State-Times.
King credited Arceneaux with being instrumental for the State-Times’ design and artwork that helped that newspaper’s sports section earn top 10 awards from the Associated Press Sports Editors in the 1980s.
“He was a hard worker and very sharp on layout and design,” King said. “He was just aggressive, wanted to do more and better stuff as far as layouts and covering stuff. He was one of the early ones to do good layouts.”
"He was a newsman," Scott Rabalais, Advocate columnist and sportswriter, said.
"Howard liked telling stories. He enjoyed covering Southern University sports. He enjoyed covering community news in the Felicianas and Zachary" where he was an elected officer of both the West Feliciana and Zachary chambers of commerce, Rabalais said.
At LSU, where Arceneaux served for many years as student media advisor for The Daily Reveille and as an adjunct professor teaching senior media ethics, Arceneaux "enjoyed shaping future careers," Rabalais said.
"He was a consummate newspaper person," Rabalais said.
During his career, Arceneaux also founded and published two monthly magazines, Livingston/Zachary Business and Real Estate Journals, to promote local small business and highlight community events and later served as a public relations consultant for the West Feliciana Parish Hospital and the West Feliciana Parish schools.
Arceneaux is survived by his wife, Colleen Fitzmaurice Arceneaux, daughter Hayley Arceneaux, son Hayden Arceneaux, father Jess Arceneaux and sister Laura Arceneaux.
He is also survived by his in-laws, Edmond “Eddie” Fitzmaurice III, Shannon Lovell, Kerryn Liebkemann, Brian Fitzmaurice, his mother-in-law, Gayle Fitzmaurice and numerous nephews and nieces.
According to Arceneaux's obituary, his birth father, Howard Eakin Jr., was an Army captain who was killed in Vietnam when Arceneaux was 5 years old, and Arceneaux always considered himself exceptionally fortunate to be adopted by Jess Arceneaux.
A service will be celebrated on July 9 at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Francisville, with visitation from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a funeral service at 5 p.m. and a reception following at Jackson Hall.