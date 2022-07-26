East Baton Rouge is gearing up for a new four-lane road linking Jones Creek Road to Jefferson Highway, and also setting up public hearings on MovEBR plans to widen roads in Central and Southdowns.
The Metro Council on Wednesday intends to schedule public hearings on upcoming land acquisitions along and near Bluebonnet Road, Hooper Road, Jones Creek, Lee Drive and in an area of medical offices west of Essen Lane. The medical complex work will include a railroad underpass.
"These are big projects," Fred Raiford, the city-parish's transportation and drainage director, said Tuesday.
The city-parish will need to scoop up more than 250 parcels of land, most of them along Hooper Road in Central, Raiford said.
"This is a legal step we've been doing for years," Raiford said.
With council approval, hearings Aug. 10 will center on whether the Parish Attorney's Office can begin acquisition talks in the five areas. Most of the projects involve widening existing roads to add capacity. A new road will take Jones Creek Road from its current dead end at Tiger Bend Road to Jefferson Highway, a distance of just under a mile. Jones Creek will later reach Airline Highway.
On Hooper Road — from Blackwater Road to Sullivan Road — the city-parish intends to widen the thoroughfare to four lanes with sidewalks and other pedestrian amenities. Traffic analysis has been completed and the final plans are currently in development. The city-parish hopes to find a contractor next year.
Bluebonnet, from Perkins Road to Picardy Avenue, would be widened to six lanes with sidewalks and biking paths. Land acquisitions are set to begin this fall while final designs are sill being finalized. A contractor is projected for selection in 2024.
The scope of work along Lee Drive includes widening and adding pedestrian features along with turning lane improvements between Highland and Perkins roads. This project is currently in the final design phase with 2023 as the expected date to bid out for a contractor.
Jones Creek Road, from Tiger Bend Road to Jefferson Highway, will become a four-lane stretch with infrastructure improvements and more green space. Final plans are currently underway with the first part of next year pinned as the time to lock in a contractor.
And for the Hennessy Boulevard/Perkins Connector project, the city-parish is creating a pathway for easier access for emergency vehicles to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and reduce congestion along Perkins Road between Kenilworth and One Perkins Place. The project is entering into the finial design phase and won't be ready for present for bid proposals until 2025.
The capacity improvements projects have a total estimated budget of approximately $147 million.
Raiford said these initial requests to the Metro Council are to gain approval to make offers and negotiate with property owners who may or may not accept. If they don't, Raiford said the city-parish would then take legal action to get what they need to complete the slate of projects on tap.
"Not everyone thinks our projects are good — particularly when you're taking someone's property, they feel like (they) don't want to lose their land," he said.
Raiford said the city-parish previously had to acquire "close to 70" parcels of land from property owners in the Old Hammond Highway area for another project. Some of them are being litigated in the courts because property owners are pushing back.
He couldn't provide any further details since they are legal matters.
Once the legal fight is over, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration would then return to the Metro Council to gain approval on individuals offers before any checks are cut.
MovEBR, the nearly $1 billion initiative to alleviate traffic congestion across Baton Rouge, lists more than 70 infrastructure projects on its website. Five of those projects have been completed; 18 are under construction, city-parish's officials said last month.