Amid a push to send the East Baton Rouge parish attorney packing, Metro Council members are already lining up who they'd like to see as a replacement.

Councilman LaMont Cole has asked his colleagues to consider firing Lee Anne Batson, but hasn't said why. With that move under consideration, two members of the Metro Council already have a temporary replacement in mind, according to emails The Advocate obtained Monday.

+3 Metro Council to hold hearing in two weeks on whether to fire Parish Attorney Lea Anne Batson Parish Attorney Lea Anne Batson will have to appear before the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council in two weeks to try to save her job.

Batson has said she's being pushed out so her first assistant, Tedrick Knightshead, can replace her, but Councilwomen Ericka Green and Tara Wicker are backing city Prosecutor Andy Dotson as the interim parish attorney if Batson is shown the door. Green has asked that an item be placed for introduction on Metro Council's Jan. 23 meeting stating that Dotson should step in if Batson is removed.

Green's Jan. 11 email to Council Administrator/Treasurer Ashley Beck also indicates that Green would like the resolution to include language restricting the Metro Council from appointing Knightshead.

The Metro Council could vote to remove Batson after the public hearing scheduled for its Jan. 23 meeting. Batson has served as the Parish Attorney Office's top official since the council fired her predecessor in 2015.

Green's email to Beck states that the resolution she's sponsoring with Councilwoman Wicker should include language restricting anyone from being appointed as interim who is not employed with the Parish Attorney's Office upon Batson's possible removal.

"I would also like the language to restrict the council from appointing anyone who is employed with the Parish Attorney's office but has submitted a letter of resignation after Dec. 1 until Lea Anne is removed," Green wrote.

Green's email also says she want the item to prohibit anyone who has submitted their resignation after Dec. 1 "from withdrawing that resignation and being eligible to be appointed."

East Baton Rouge councilman seeks Parish Attorney's ouster, won't comment why An East Baton Rouge Parish councilman has launched an effort to oust the head of the Parish Attorney’s Office, but says he can’t go into detai…

"I want the only people eligible to be appointed to be employees of the Parish Attorney's office and no one else," Green wrote.

The language would impact Knightstead's eligibility to serve. On Dec. 14, he submitted a letter of resignation from the No. 2 spot in Batson's office. His resignation is effective Jan. 31.

He has previously denied wanting Batson's job and said he was ready to move on from the Parish Attorney's office where he was worked for he past 13 years.

Batson previously informed the Metro Council she had appointed Dotson to become first assistant after Knightshead's resignation takes effect. Dotson has served as the city prosecutor since 2016.

Check back for further updates on this story.