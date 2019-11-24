State officials plan to re-open eight of its main Office of Motor Vehicles locations Monday, a week after a cyberattack crippled Louisiana state government computers and websites.

State Police said Sunday that IT technicians have been working to restore downed OMV services over the weekend and plan to open eight of the department's main branches on Monday.

The office was one of several state government agencies that fell victim to a ransomware attack last Monday, leading to several disruptions.

The OMV was hit especially hard and had to shutter all 79 of its branches because it operates a widespread network that required all of its computers to be repaired.

During the limited opening starting Monday, officials urged people to only conduct vital and time-sensitive business until the department fully opens.

"Troopers will continue to exercise discretion when encountering recently expired driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations during the limited regional openings," State Police wrote in a statement Sunday announcing the openings.

Fingerprinting, background checks and concealed handgun permit offices will not be open until a later date.

The following locations are expected to open Monday:

Baton Rouge - 7701 Independence Boulevard

New Orleans - 100 Veterans Blvd

Shreveport - 9310 Normandie Drive

Lake Charles - 951 Main Street

Alexandria - 5602 Coliseum Boulevard

Monroe - 5171 Northeast Road

Lafayette - 3241 N.W. Evangeline Thruway

Thibodaux - 1424 Tiger Drive

Gov. John Bel Edwards activated the state's cybersecurity team to prevent further spread of the malware. The attack was mostly unsuccessful, he said, because the state did not lose any data or pay any ransom.

He issued an emergency declaration on Friday to ensure people and businesses aren't penalized or fined because of the cyberattack.

Many of the issues were resolved a few days after the attack, but it required a lengthy shutdown of network traffic to prevent the attack from spreading.