A house in the 13700 block of Basin Ct. suffered heavy fire and smoke damage late Monday night, according to the St. George Fire Department.
The garage, which is used as a home day care center, was the least damaged area of the house, SGFD said.
No injuries were reported.
A woman who lived there was woken up by the fire and called 9-1-1 after briefly trying to extinguish the flames. Her husband pulled up to the house as the woman went outside, according to SGFD.
Around 11:07 p.m., crews arrived on the scene to discover smoke and flames throughout the house. The fire was extinguished by 11:59 p.m.
The cause of the fire was not disclosed.
The Red Cross was called to assist.