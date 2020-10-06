Ahead of Hurricane Delta impacting Louisiana, local officials are putting out sandbags for the public to prepare.
Here's a running list of the parishes and locations for sandbags.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
- BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds; 16072 Airline Hwy.
- BREC Alsen Park; 601 Old Rafe Mayer Rd.
- BREC Cadillac Street; 6117 Cadillac St.
- BREC Doyles Bayou Park; 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Rd.
- BREC Flannery Road Park; 801 S Flannery Rd.
- BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park; 1702 Gardere Ln.
- BREC Lovett Road Park; 13443 Lovett Rd.
- BREC Memorial Stadium; 1702 Foss St.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH
- Williams and Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen
- Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave., Port Allen
- Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St., Brusly
- Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Road, Port Allen
- Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Road, Addis
- South Winterville Water Tower
- Lobdell Fire Station
- Addis Fire Station, 6875 Highway 1, Addis
ST. JAMES PARISH
Five self-service sandbagging locations will open Wednesday morning. Sand and bags are available, but bring a shovel to fill sandbags.
- Grand Point Fire Station - 32122 La. 642, Paulina.
- Vacherie Fire Training Center - 29126 Health Unit St., Vacherie.
- Kingview Street Fire Station - 8120 Kingview St., St. James.
- Gramercy Water Plant - 407 E. Jefferson Hwy., Gramercy.
- Lutcher Water Plant - 1132 Lutcher Ave., Lutcher.
