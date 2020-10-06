Ahead of Hurricane Delta impacting Louisiana, local officials are putting out sandbags for the public to prepare.

Here's a running list of the parishes and locations for sandbags.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH 

  • BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds; 16072 Airline Hwy.
  • BREC Alsen Park; 601 Old Rafe Mayer Rd.
  • BREC Cadillac Street; 6117 Cadillac St. 
  • BREC Doyles Bayou Park; 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Rd.
  • BREC Flannery Road Park; 801 S Flannery Rd.
  • BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park; 1702 Gardere Ln.
  • BREC Lovett Road Park; 13443 Lovett Rd.
  • BREC Memorial Stadium; 1702 Foss St. 

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH

  • Williams and Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen
  • Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave., Port Allen
  • Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St., Brusly
  • Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Road, Port Allen
  • Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Road, Addis
  • South Winterville Water Tower
  • Lobdell Fire Station
  • Addis Fire Station, 6875 Highway 1, Addis

ST. JAMES PARISH

Five self-service sandbagging locations will open Wednesday morning. Sand and bags are available, but bring a shovel to fill sandbags.

  • Grand Point Fire Station - 32122 La. 642, Paulina.
  • Vacherie Fire Training Center - 29126 Health Unit St., Vacherie.
  • Kingview Street Fire Station - 8120 Kingview St., St. James.
  • Gramercy Water Plant - 407 E. Jefferson Hwy., Gramercy.
  • Lutcher Water Plant - 1132 Lutcher Ave., Lutcher.

