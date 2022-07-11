New Orleans police stock

File photo of police lights (iStockPhoto)

 File photo

Interstate 10 East is closed at Interstate 110 due to an accident, the Department of Transportation and Development said shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. 

Congestion is approaching La. 1.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route, DOTD said. 

Email Ellyn Couvillion at ecouvillion@theadvocate.com.