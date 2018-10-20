A 46-year-old inmate serving a life sentence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary died after a fight with another inmate Saturday morning, according to the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
Derrick Williams collapsed and became unresponsive following a fight at Angola's Camp D around 10 a.m., according to a DOC news release.
He was rushed to a prison treatment center, where he died a short time later. The cause of death is unclear, DOC says.
The West Feliciana Sheriff's Office and prison officials are investigating the incident .
"(Authorities) will await the outcome of the investigation and an autopsy to determine whether any charges will be filed," the release says.
The name of the other inmate involved in the fight is being withheld pending the outcome of the investigation.
Williams was serving a June 16, 1997 life sentence out of Orleans Parish for various crimes including two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated burglary and armed robbery, the release says.