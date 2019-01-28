Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome invited civic leaders to a celebration of Exxon-Mobil in the courtyard behind City Hall Monday morning.

It was the opposite side of the building from the steps where Together Baton Rouge held a press conference last week celebrating the company's failure to secure a tax break from the East Baton Rouge School Board, then decided to pull a similar proposal from Metro Council consideration.

None of the speakers at the mayor's event mentioned the Industrial Tax Exemption Program -- or ITEP -- until prompted by the media. Rather, Broome emphasized that she would support future industrial investment in the parish. She introduced speakers from Baton Rouge Community College, the local United Way and the business community to speak about how Exxon has helped train workers, donate to charity and boost the economy.

