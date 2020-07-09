The city-parish's parks and recreation system is temporarily closing one of its community centers after two campers recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

BREC announced Thursday it will close the Independence Community Park recreation center on Friday so the facility can be thoroughly sanitized. The agency is taking the action after having been notified earlier Thursday by the mother of two children who attended that summer camp that they had tested positive for the respiratory virus.

According to the news release, the two children have not attended the camp since June 30 but the families of all campers at that location were notified and given recommendations to quarantine for 14-days.

"As the virus is clearly active and spreading through our community, we will continue to remain vigilant as we offer as many opportunities as we can for residents to safely experience our parks," BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson said in the news release. "While we continue to try and provide great services to the public, we encourage residents to stay home if possible and only get out for essential activities, wear face coverings, practice good hygiene and limit contact with anyone outside of their immediate family."

The camp was scheduled to end July 24 but will not reopen this summer out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

Officials said all BREC camps follow strict protocol recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those protocols involve wearing masks, drive-thru drop-in, social distancing, hand-washing and no sharing of materials.

This is the first notice BREC has received that a summer camper has tested positive for the virus. BREC has offered virtual camps since June 1 and in-person camps since June 8.

