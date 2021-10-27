An arson suspect sent his wife a flood of "terrorizing" text messages before and after he tried to set her apartment on fire, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Wednesday.
According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told police she saw her husband, 36-year-old Derrick Davis, pour lighter fluid on her front door before trying to set it aflame with a cigarette lighter on the evening of Sept. 26.
When the woman opened the door, Davis ran away, the affidavit says.
The woman also showed investigators a series of messages she said her husband sent.
During the course of that night, she told police she received nine threatening texts:
"IT WAR B---"
"I WILL BURN U AND THAT CAR"
"I HOPE YOU CAN PROTECT UR MOMS TOO B----"
"I ONLY WANTED TO BURN ME CAR"
"WHEN I GET OUT ILL BLOW YOUR BRAINS OUT #RAT"
"LET A COP SHOW UP AND YEAH IM BONE BURN THAT F------ CAR"
"IF I SEE U U GONE BURN TOO"
"YO HOLE FAM GOIN TO FELL THIS WRATH"
"TELL THEM TO DUCK EVERYNIGHT TOO"
Davis faces one count each of aggravated arson, terrorizing, attempted crime and improper language/harassment via telephone communications.