St. George Fire public information officer Eldon Ledoux is sharing his daughter's recent experience with a fire in her house to remind the public about the importance of smoke detectors, which he credits for preventing a tragic outcome in this case and in countless others.
Ledoux sent a video to media outlets Thursday evening in which he describes how one of his daughters had a fire in her home in New Jersey last month. He said the smoke detector in the basement went off and his daughter opened the basement door and saw thick, black smoke. She then closed the door and called 911.
Ledoux said that's the correct response because leaving the door open would have created more air flow and allowed the fire to spread. The damage was contained to the basement and no one was injured. Firefighters later determined the cause to be the washing machine.
"As a parent, I know that smoke detector saved my daughter's home, and quite possibly her life, by alerting her in the fire's very early stages," Ledoux said. "Smoke detectors will never prevent a fire, but … they can alert you when the fire is still small enough to be effectively (contained) with a minimum amount of damage."
He said people should test their smoke detectors when turning their clocks back for Daylight Savings this weekend.
"I would hope that all parents take the opportunity to sit down and talk to their kids at home about the dangers of fire," Ledoux said. "And this seemed like a great opportunity for me to express to the public that fire can happen to anyone — anywhere and at any time."