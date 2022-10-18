Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a man accused of severely beating another man Sunday night after a minor car accident in the Prairieville area.
The beaten man wound up in the hospital, with factures in his face and needing at least one surgery on one of his eyes, according to social media posts by his family.
Deputies had found the man with multiple injuries outside a home on Causey Road about 8 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement Monday evening.
The injured man told deputies that after he and the other driver had pulled over following the crash, the man driving the second vehicle attacked him.
Detectives have asked the public to be on the lookout for an early 2000 model black truck with undercarriage neon lights that are possibly blue or purple in color. The driver’s side mirror may also be damaged, deputies said.
Anyone with information that could help detectives can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device.
Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867) for a cash reward.