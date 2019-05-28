The push for a grocery store in Scotlandville, an area marked by city-parish officials as a food desert, ramped up again with talks now focused on the cooperative strategies it'll take to make the longstanding dream a reality.

Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks said community stakeholders and city-parish leaders are finally on the same page regarding how to push the initiative forward amidst growing frustrations from north Baton Rouge residents who feel passed over on economic development and quality of life amenities.

"I'm really interested in bringing in a grocery store that serves as an anchor to mixed development that not only offers entertainment, but retail as well," Banks said Tuesday night, moments before a meeting she hosted along with the Community Against Drugs and Violence organization.

The CADAV is a north Baton Rouge-focused organization that has been advocating for a grocery store in the Scotlandville area for more than 20 years.

+2 Together Baton Rouge rallies for City Hall to spend money attracting grocery stores A group of 75 people rallied Monday outside of East Baton Rouge Parish City Hall to push for funding in the 2018 budget that would offer incen…

"The strategy is to basically identify all the components and partners in our community that need to be on one page," Banks said. "I wanted to have everyone talk with same language and have the same goals."

North Baton Rouge residents packed the room to hear from Banks and other city-parish and state officials. Many residents wanted definitive answers about why they keep hearing "no" when it comes to getting a grocery store closer to where they live, then seeing the lack of one as a reason younger, more upwardly mobile families aren't moving back to the community.

Banks said historically there's been no political will among elected officials to bring a neighborhood grocery to Scotlandville because of the perceived notion of a lack of spending power in the under-served community and badmouthing from real estate agents who paint north Baton Rouge as a high crime area.

"A lot of times your hear rooftops, rooftops, rooftops," she added. "But downtown, for instance, there were no rooftops and they got a grocery store."

Banks and others told residents the tide is finally turning in their favor, highlighting initiatives and funding mechanisms that have fallen into place that might finally give them what they've been asking for.

Those include the $2 million in grant funding Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced in October for establishing community gardens, a mobile market and grocery stores in the 70805, 70807 and 70802 ZIP codes areas.

Rowdy Gaudet, one of Broome's assistant chief administrative officers, revealed the city-parish is using federal grant money in its partnership with HOPE Credit Union to bring a grocery store into the community through its fresh food initiative.

$2M grant will target availability of affordable fresh food in Baton Rouge's underserved neighborhoods Ambitious efforts to bring affordable healthy food options in some of Baton Rouge’s underserved communities could finally come to fruition wit…

Gaudet urged attendees at Tuesday's meeting to voice their concerns and support of the partnership when it's presented to the Metro Council soon for approval.

"There will be members of the Metro Council who will think we can spend these dollars elsewhere," Gaudet said.

State Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, said investors in the private sector have expressed interest to him about financially supporting the idea and there might be some state aid, too.

"We need to have high expectations," Jordan said. "We should be able to get and expect the same things everyone else has around town."

Pat McCallister-LeDuff, president of CADAV, said the organization is working with Southern University's College of Business on financing opportunities.

"We're going to find the funding to do a grocery store here, and other economic development," she said.