As temperatures slowly return to normal following an Arctic blast of freezing temperatures and winter weather, state leaders and utility companies were still urging Louisianans to conserve their power through the weekend to relieve a taxed electrical grid.

Midcontinent Independent System Operator, the regional transmission operator for Louisiana, canceled its “max gen alert” on Friday for the Southern region and said systems were stable.

Freezing temperatures across much of the county have put an enormous strain on the electrical grid from heaters being on full blast. It led to the power grid organization, known as MISO, to take the rare step of cutting power to areas earlier this week — and with little warning — to prevent worse and more widespread outages.

"The MISO system is currently steady and stable with sufficient generation and transmission resources online," said MISO spokesman Brandon Morris on Friday.

Officials were still directed people to curb power use until Saturday evening to avoid future rolling blackouts.

Gov. John Bel Edwards urged people to conserve energy during peak morning and evening hours by not running appliances and keeping thermostats around 68 degrees.

“It remains important for people to know that conservation is critical if we're going to avoid having more load-shedding events, these rolling power outages, in the future,” the governor said.

About 80,000 customers were still without electricity on Friday morning as utility companies were working to restore power. In Baton Rouge, more some 2,000 customers still didn’t have power Friday morning, down from about 10,000 outages the previous day, according to Entergy.

Though it had estimated much of the power would be restored Thursday night, the company ran into complications, mainly transformers blowing from the surge of heaters and appliances kicking on simultaneously when electricity is restored.

Unlike restoring power following a hurricane or storm, crews have had to restore power in smaller sections because homes are drawing so much electricity, an Entergy spokesman said Friday.

The company has asked those experiencing outages to turn off appliances and heaters and then gradually turn them on as the power comes back online.

“We know it’s tough to ask for patience when temperatures are this low, but we have boots on the ground and a storm team of more than 4,000 strong working to bring power back to our communities,” said John Hawkins, Entergy’s vice president of distribution operations for Louisiana, in a recent statement.

Temperatures were expected to dip below freezing overnight Friday for parts of the state, but much of south Louisiana is will stay above freezing through the weekend and into next week.

Northern parts of the state are still dealing with the aftermath of the first winter storm that struck early this week followed by a second mix of snow and ice that struck Thursday, leading to prolonged travel difficulties and obstacles for energy providers to restore power.

Crews in that part of the state were also scrambling to restore broken water lines following days of freezing temperatures while officials asked people to turn their taps off to restore water pressure.

It’s also led to the state needing to send bottled water to hard-struck areas, including southwestern Louisiana.

Edwards said during a Friday morning live chat with the Washington Post that he expects repairs will be easier to make once the weather warms.

“We’re thankful that the warmer weather is around the corner, and we’re urging people to be patient and safe,” he said.