Two Requests for Qualifications went out Friday seeking program managers that will prioritize the 70 projects included in Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's $1.1 billion voter-approved road program.

The first RFQ is categorized as new capacity improvement projects estimated at more than $805 million, and the second groups more than $312.6 million worth of projects designated as community enhancement/corridor improvements.

In a news release, Broome said she's looking to private engineering firms to manage the program, campaigned under the name MovEBR, because it will ensure the city-parish delivers "top-tier results" on the infrastructure improvements and traffic mitigation she promised voters her plan would address before they approved the half-cent sales tax funding the ambitious plan.

"My goal is to roll out these critical projects to residents as quickly as possible," Broome said in her prepared statement announcing the RFQs Friday. "This approach allows us to focus on making short-term improvements as we construct long-term capacity projects, which take longer to complete."

The revenue from Broome's roads sales tax, collection of which starts April 1, will go toward traffic light synchronization, adding turning lanes, shoulders and drainage along Thomas Road between La. 19 and Plank Road, improvements at the Harding Boulevard/Interstate 110 intersection, and upgrades on Scenic Highway between Harding Boulevard and Swan Avenue.

The MovEBR project list also includes widening and adding capacity to Hooper Road, Old Hammond Highway, Perkins Road, Tiger Bend Road and Wax Road/Magnolia Bridge Road. And the plan has numerous locations to build sidewalks, including Drusilla Lane, Elm Grove Garden Drive, Mullen Drive, 72nd Street, Sherwood Forest Boulevard, Siegen Lane and South Harrell's Ferry Road.

According to the RFQ notices, a selection board will convene on April 11 to the selections after several rounds of public meetings where qualified firms that make the short list for the contracts will present oral presentations. Statements of Qualification will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. March 15.