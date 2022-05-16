Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Eldrige Magett, 58, 3970 Elm Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and going the wrong way on a one-way street.
- Daniel Varnado, 34, 12142 Gebhart Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation of a vehicle, hit-and-run and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.