Metro Councilman Dwight Hudson is proposing an ordinance that would give the city-parish some power to regulate the sale and advertisement of alcoholic beverages in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Hudson said the proposed measure, which Metro Council will consider at its Jan. 13 meeting, would mostly align the city-parish with state laws that prohibit unfair sales practices of alcoholic beverages.
Currently, the city-parish doesn't have any tools at its disposable to combat questionable practices that have been brought to the councilman's attention.
"Some constituents brought to my attention that there were instances where folks were using unfair practices in advertisement and those issues dealing with the sale of alcohol," Hudson said. "Essentially what it does is address some gaps in our local ordinances to bring us up to the level of state law."
Hudson's proposal seeks to ban misleading and false advertising and penalize any business unable to deliver advertised alcoholic beverages within 24 hours from the date of its advertisement.
It would also prohibit businesses from substituting alcoholic beverages from those ordered or sold to a customer and watering down or altering the original contents of advertised alcoholic beverages in anyway. That includes retailers being prohibited from substituting one brand of alcoholic beverage for a brand that is specifically requested by a customer — unless the customer is OK with the substitution.
Any person or business in violation of the proposed stipulations could have their liquor license suspended for "not more than two days" for the first offense and "not less than five days nor more than 30 days" for the second offense, the ordinance states.
Liquor licenses will get suspended for up to a year for third and subsequent offenses and the city-parish's Alcoholic Beverage Control office may also levy fines.
"The main piece I was concerned about is the advertising piece," Hudson said. "Before this, I don't believe we could have really gone after anyone doing this. The Parish Attorney's Office felt like this was the best way to go about addressed and enforcing it."