Police have identified the victim of a shooting earlier this week as a 37-year-old Baton Rouge resident.

Torey Harris was found dead from a gunshot wound around 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North 24th Street, Baton Rouge police said in a news release Saturday morning.

Officials say Harris succumbed to his injuries at the scene, a couple miles south of where he lived on North Acadian Thruway.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case and urge anyone with information to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.